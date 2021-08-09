SonyLIV witnesses 3X increase in viewership with its recent sporting events

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki

Our association with SonyLIV as the Co Presenting Sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been very fruitful as it enabled us to connect with sports enthusiasts across the country. For the first time in India, SonyLIV’ s coverage with 20 LIVE streams, has given the viewers a chance to watch their favourite sport and not miss any action. India has already won multiple medals and our association with ‘Tokyo 2020, India’s Top Moments’ and ‘Top Athletes’ segments helped achieve the desired engagement for the brand. We look forward to the forthcoming sporting events on the platform.