SonyLIV witnesses 3X increase in viewership with its recent sporting events

Riding high on the success of Euro 2020, SonyLIV once again recorded landmark numbers with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and India’s tour of Sri Lanka. Since the beginning of sporting events like India’s tour of Sri Lanka in mid-July and the ongoing Olympics, SonyLIV registered a remarkable increase of 3X in viewership. Pioneers in the industry, the platform offered highlights, player compilations, and specials of India’s tour of Sri Lanka in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
With unprecedented coverage with 20 LIVE streams, SonyLIV emerged as the one-stop destination for all the action from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The platform tied up with Google for their Organised Search Results Page (OSRP) to enhance consumer engagement on the platform. With this collaboration, users searched and watched their favourite team or athlete’s medal-winning performances, world record clips, medal event highlights, comprehensive day-wise India highlights, and more on Google OneBox in the form of SonyLIV VODs.
SonyLIV has roped in 100+ advertisers for India’s tour of Sri Lanka and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The list of multiple sponsors comprised brands like Maruti Suzuki, LIC, JSW (Jindal Steel), WazirX, Vimal, Swiggy Betway, Fresh to Home and MPL. The platform cleared 99% of the total advertising inventory, on the back of continued support from some of the most prominent brands across various sectors - AMFI, Apple, Tata Motors, RBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Amazon, Herbalife, Visa, Amul, TVS Eurogrip Tyres, NPCI, Accenture, Acer, Dafanews, CoinDCX, Abbott, Cars24, Medibuddy, Bridgestone, Raymond, Yamaha, Fastrack and GoDigit
SonyLIV is also the streaming partner for India’s tour of England, comprising five test matches that began on 04th August 2021.
Ranjana Mangla, Sr. VP & Head of Ad Revenue, Sony LIV
We are enthralled with the overwhelming response from advertisers that helped clear 99% of our total inventory for India’s tour of Sri Lanka and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. While majority of the Euro 2020 advertisers continued their association, we on boarded more than 100 advertisers. We are grateful to our partners who continue to extend support to all our sporting events. With sports consumption on the rise, we are confident of onboarding new brands for the India-England series.
Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Cement, JSW Paints and Founder JSW Sports and IIS
The association with Sony and SonyLIV has been truly outstanding - working with a team that is as passionate as JSW with regards to the Olympics has truly been a pleasure and is something we at the JSW Group hope to do again in the very near future.
Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki
Our association with SonyLIV as the Co Presenting Sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been very fruitful as it enabled us to connect with sports enthusiasts across the country. For the first time in India, SonyLIV’ s coverage with 20 LIVE streams, has given the viewers a chance to watch their favourite sport and not miss any action. India has already won multiple medals and our association with ‘Tokyo 2020, India’s Top Moments’ and ‘Top Athletes’ segments helped achieve the desired engagement for the brand. We look forward to the forthcoming sporting events on the platform.
Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX
Our partnership with SonyLIV India to co-present for the Euro 2020 and India Vs Sri Lanka cricket series through our #IndiakaBitcoinExchange campaign not only helped us land the right knowledge on crypto but also bust the misconceptions around crypto investments. It helped us stay true to our vision to make crypto mainstream in India.
