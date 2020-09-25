SonyLIV’s KBC Play Along heightens consumer delight with KBC 12

10 winners, 10 lacs, everyday through the season
SonyLIV makes staying-at-home rewarding with an unprecedented offering of ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’ under ‘KBC Play Along’. As the most awaited reality show makes a grand comeback, SonyLIV takes audience engagement notches higher with this innovative extension. This season KBC Play Along’ is aimed at rewarding the Aam aadmi like never before.
A crowd puller since its inception in 2018, ‘KBC Play Along’ registered more than 8 million users (1 billion interactions) on the platform last year. This season, SonyLIV takes the excitement notches higher by upgrading it to ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’, where 10 winners across India will stand a chance to win 1 lac each every day through the season. SonyLIV also adds on the feature of playing in teams this year. With this, users can invite their friends and family and form their own teams. The team score will be the total sum of the Individual players’ scores and the top-scoring team will win 1 lakh prize money every day. There is also the chance for referrals. A user can invite/refer friends and family to win additional points and earn a free subscription to SonyLIV for themselves.
Adding further excitement to the competition are the numerous prizes like a Car, Television set, Mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers amongst various electronics and gift cards that the users stand to win through the season.
KBC has always been a beacon of encouragement. In times like these, KBC Play Along is excited to offer moments of happiness to its users by winning big from the comfort of their homes.
Time to brush up your knowledge and log in to SonyLIV starting 28th September at 9PM for KBC Play Along.
Aman Srivastava, Head – Marketing, Digital Business
“From the first ever digital auditions on SonyLIV to a resounding response online, this has been a year of innovations for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Our new feature ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’ is an extension in that direction to build the momentum around KBC Play Along and make winners out of our viewers. By gratifying 10 lakhpatis everyday, we not only intend to reward viewers sitting at home and expand winners’ numbers but also cater to aspirations of countless Indians for participating in India’s biggest reality game show.”
Amogh Dusad, Programming and New Initiatives, Digital Business
“KBC Play Along this year brings together an interesting blend of the existing and the new. While we retain the magic of the game, we are also bringing alive new features like Teams to add another dimension to user experience and take second screen engagement to a new level. Therefore, to innovate further, this season with ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’ we are aiming to gratify the fans of KBC and turn home seats into hot seats”
(We got this information in a press release).