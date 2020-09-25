SonyLIV’s KBC Play Along heightens consumer delight with KBC 12

A crowd puller since its inception in 2018, ‘KBC Play Along’ registered more than 8 million users (1 billion interactions) on the platform last year. This season, SonyLIV takes the excitement notches higher by upgrading it to ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’, where 10 winners across India will stand a chance to win 1 lac each every day through the season. SonyLIV also adds on the feature of playing in teams this year. With this, users can invite their friends and family and form their own teams. The team score will be the total sum of the Individual players’ scores and the top-scoring team will win 1 lakh prize money every day. There is also the chance for referrals. A user can invite/refer friends and family to win additional points and earn a free subscription to SonyLIV for themselves.