StarQuik eases grocery shopping, promises ‘Aasaan Grocery in a Click’

The four- year old brand from the TATA Group, in its first ever brand campaign created by Schbang, crosses 2 million views.
StarQuik, the omni channel grocery shopping App & website from the Tata Group, launched their first brand campaign showcasing their proposition of #AasaanGrocery in a Click – that makes life easy and convenient for users. The brand recently launched a two-film series to take their brand story to the market and strengthen its position in the online grocery space, that also eases the cumbersome grocery shopping during the ongoing pandemic. Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, conceptualised the campaign for the brand to highlight its USPs through engaging and dramatic storytelling.
The concept of the film revolves around two 20-something identical twins - Beta Aasan & Beta Mushkil. Going by the name, Beta Mushkil is the one that makes things difficult for himself and ends up taking the traditional and extremely cumbersome routes for running errands. On the other hand, Beta Aasaan – the smart StarQuik shopper, has the key to grocery problems and makes sure the solution is smart, simple and very convenient. The campaign drives home the message that at StarQuik, one can shop at a Click and have an entire range of best quality groceries delivered home on the same day, all backed by the Trust & Value of the TATA Group. The brand caters to customers across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and one can order everything kitchen essentials, fruits & vegetables, snacks, beverages, home & personal care, dairy, etc; and seeks to eliminate the grocery hassle while people stay indoors to ensure maximum safety.
Commenting on the vision of the campaign, Gaurav Juneja, Co-Founder at StarQuik says, “The pandemic and lockdown have reinforced the importance of online grocery shopping and has given a great opportunity to brands like us to serve customers at this difficult time across markets and segments. Our mission is to make Grocery Shopping Aasaan and rewarding while aiding the protocol of the lockdown and giving customers the freedom and time to do things they love. The initial response of the audience to the film and the proposition has been very positive and we are very motivated to make StarQuik available to a maximum number of customers.”
“Being the first-ever brand campaign for StarQuik, we had to create something that is quirky and sticks with the audience. Creating these two distinctive characters, Beta Aasan and Beta Mushkil, who embody the two kinds of consumer cohorts we often see, has backed the aim we started with. Our creative team very ably came up with these film concepts which were further elevated by our production team who put in a lot of attention to detail that went into not only the characters but also the sets that we built. Through our content and strategy team, we've further been able to elevate these characters across not just social touch points, but also on the StarQuik app, push notifications and emailers.”, said Akshay Gurnani, Co-Founder and CEO of Schbang.
