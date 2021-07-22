Study24x7 promises to be India’s First Social Learning Network in the Education Industry

Benefits for Learners

● Access to free & Paid Courses - Learners can access a variety of courses on this online study platform which is both free and paid. Gaining valuable knowledge at a reasonable cost is not an obstacle anymore, the platform has plenty of courses that are designed as per every learner’s needs.

Personalized Learning Experience - Learners can indulge in a personalized learning experience on this social learning network. The platform has knowledgeable and experienced educators who provide one on one learning sessions, mentorships and customized study materials that fit each learner’s requirements.

● Curriculum Wise Study Materials - This online study platform has numerous study materials that are designed as per the learner’s curriculum. With 50+ educational interests, it provides interactive study materials for learners to prepare for their respective examinations.

● Learning Socially with Peers - Social learning is very important for a learner as they can learn better and participate in their online learning to the fullest. This platform provides social learning benefits to the learners where they can study with their peers and classmates together and engage in their learning.

● “PrepHubs” for all Educational Needs - Prephubs is a one-stop solution for all the learning needs of a learner. It is similar to a repository where learners can find all the necessary educational information such as courses, study materials, articles, etc in one place.