Suumit Shah supports ONDC's Dukaan

This is what Suumit Shah, Dukaan’s CEO has to say about the launch of ONDC and Dukaan’s integration with the network:

“Over the last couple of years, we have worked with millions of sellers, who have aspirations for setting up their own eCommerce channel. However, a lot of them struggle with plugging into cost-effective sales channels. ONDC is aimed at solving demand generation, a fundamental problem of all merchants. We are very excited to partner with ONDC and open newer opportunities for growth for our existing as well as potential sellers, leveraging the network. ONDC as an initiative will unlock the true potential of e-commerce in India.”