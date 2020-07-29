Tan Tana Tan Family Show by iLeaf Connects

Tan Tana Tan Family show is a online interactive game show which will keep you entertained whilst giving you the opportunity to win the prizes every week.
When was the last time you played a game show with your friends and family that leaves you with pleasant memories and exciting rewards? If it has been long, then TAN TANA TAN Family Show is the place to tune into.
Tan Tana Tan Family show is here to deliver unlimited entertainment, fun and prizes at your doorsteps.
An individual can register with few clicks and play fun, interactive, anchor driven games giving each a chance to win exciting gifts as well goodies every week along with their friends and families. The family who answers maximum right questions gets huge prizes and the title of “Tan Tana Tan Family” as well as all the finalist wins some goodies or vouchers.
Our host and dost will play unique interesting games every show keeping your excitement at the peak. You will get to play different, unique games with fun audio video visuals and quiz each week which makes it more exciting!
The best part is it can be played from any age group from 18 to 60. Our easy registration process allows any individual to play and enjoy the show online without any hassles
"Tan Tana Tan Family show" is designed and conceptualized by iLeaf Connects.
iLeaf Cconnects - Event Media Company delivering event solutions since 11years successfully across India. Extending one step into the Digital platform, iLeaf Connects has initiated fun game show specially for family audiences.
So, what are you waiting for? Beat boredom and get ready to win some exciting goodies by taking part in Tan Tana Tan Family Show, Keep Enjoying, Keep Playing!
