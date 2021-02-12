Tata Sky launches localized marketing campaigns in Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal

Crafted by Ogilvy India, the new locally relatable campaigns highlight the benefit of 1 TV+2 mobile screens that come with a Tata Sky connection.
Drawing inspiration from the local flavour of each state, Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution and Pay TV platform, launched region specific campaigns in Kerala, Punjab & West Bengal to connect with potential customers in in these regions. Crafted on the central theme of a superior product offering, the campaign focuses on offerings such as 1 TV+2 mobile screens, customised packs for specific states, fantastic HD picture quality of the set-top box and 24x7 customer-care service. Thus, making Tata Sky the best entertainment delivery option for the consumers.
The 360-degree campaign derives inspiration from the inherent local culture and insights of the audiences in each state and was delivered using high reach and impactful mediums across ATL. The campaigns also targeted the local Tata Sky dealers with customized communications. Taking a hyper-local approach, three different ad campaigns were created for Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal, imbibing the regional languages that resonate with the local consumer in each region. The ad campaigns share a common messaging of how a Tata Sky connection can add value, not just for an individual but for the entire family.
Talking about the campaign, Anurag Kumar, chief communications officer, Tata Sky, said, “We launched these integrated campaigns in 3 states, in each case drawing inspiration from local culture. Content consumption and consumer tastes are quite different in various states of India, and hence advertising needs to go local wherever relevant. The campaigns in Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali languages were rolled out in the three states, reaching over 23.1 Million households and 73.1 Million people. The ad films showcase the distinctive features such as watching Live TV on mobile phones and specially curated packs. Thereby, keeping up to Tata Sky’s commitment of providing the complete family entertainment solution.”
Being the leading DTH player in the industry with over 22 million subscribers, Tata Sky, plans to further win the confidence of potential customers across the country with its pioneering technology and distinctive customer service.
