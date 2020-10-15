Term Insurance at Different Stages of Life: How to Select the Right Policy Tenure?

Choosing the right policy tenure is tricky. If you choose short policy tenure then it will defeat the purpose of the term insurance plan. On the other hand, if you choose a long policy tenure, you will end up paying more premiums. The important decisions aren’t easy to make. Moreover, when it comes to the term insurance policy, your decision can have a lasting effect on your family.

One such decision is:

How Much Should Be the Tenure of the Policy?

The term plans are offered with policy tenure of 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 25 years, or 30 years. To find, which the right policy tenure you should choose is, first it is important to understand the need for the term insurance.

You need to have a term insurance plan to secure the financial future of the family in your absence until your family becomes financially independent. This means that, in case of your unfortunate death due, they can still maintain a good lifestyle and all their future liabilities are taken care of. By choosing the right policy tenure, you will be giving enough time to your family to become financially independent. Let’s read further to know how to choose the right policy tenure.