The Advertising Club - There is no life beyond Cricket in Indian Sports

Can we safely say that there is no life beyond cricket in Indian sports?
India has taken massive strides towards becoming a sporting nation, but the big question still prevails, has it done enough? The Advertising Club is pleased to announce an engaging debate 'THERE IS NO LIFE BEYOND CRICKET IN INDIAN SPORTS' as a part of its immersive and engaging digital debate series VICE & VERSA.
Throughout the past decade, we have witnessed the astonishing rise in sports popularity of sports such as Kabaddi, Football, Badminton, and others. This indicates a strong appetite for multiple sports in India, however, Cricket remains the mainstay.
Sporting fans as well as experts believe that as a nation, we are consistently taking significant steps towards helping other sports in India flourish. India hosting a FIFA Tournament in 2017, the success of Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League being recognised globally is a true testament to the statement, however has it done enough to challenge Cricket's position in India?
Moderated by renowned Ad Man & Author, Broadcaster and Cricket Junkie Gautam Bhimani, the upcoming debate of VICE & VERSA will see Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, Mediabrands and Boria Majumdar, Historian & Journalist go face to face to put forward their views on the biggest question in the minds of every sports fan in India, Is cricket's domination complete or is India waking up to new sporting possibilities?
This enthralling debate will witness Shashi and Boria dig deep and present their case on a subject that impacts everyone who hopes to play a sport other than Cricket. The debate will be held on Tuesday, April 6th at 6.30 PM and is free and open to all. If you are interested, you can register here https://bit.ly/3ueViRp.
Talking about this year’s debate Rana Barua, chairperson, VICE & VERSA, The Advertising Club said “The sporting culture in India is deep-rooted, and in the past few years, we have been time and again reminded of the potential that various sports behold other than cricket. This year The Advertising Club’s digital debate series has been curated to discuss and seek the answer to the all important question, is cricket’s domination in India complete or is India waking up to new sporting possibilities?”
He further added “We are delighted to have Boria and Shashi with us to present their views on this topic. These stalwarts do not need an introduction as they have closely observed the growth of sports as well as the sporting culture in India. After the tremendous success of the previous edition of VICE & VERSA, this year adds to the entire excitement and anticipation of this debate. Brands today are heavily and actively investing in sporting properties and we hope to immerse the audience in a thought-proving debate session as a busy sporting calendar begins in India with the IPL shortly.”
Reckoned for its role in driving the advertising and media industry’s growth agenda through various initiatives, the digital debate series was announced to create an idea exchange platform that debates on key issues and challenges faced by the marketing fraternity in the current times. The Advertising Club continues to play a transformational and catalytic role in developing the industry practices and facilitating category growth by providing stirring knowledge and ideas exchange platforms like Marquees, Goafest, Effies, Emvies, D-Code and now the digital debate series VICE & VERSA amongst others.
