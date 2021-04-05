The Advertising Club - There is no life beyond Cricket in Indian Sports

He further added “We are delighted to have Boria and Shashi with us to present their views on this topic. These stalwarts do not need an introduction as they have closely observed the growth of sports as well as the sporting culture in India. After the tremendous success of the previous edition of VICE & VERSA, this year adds to the entire excitement and anticipation of this debate. Brands today are heavily and actively investing in sporting properties and we hope to immerse the audience in a thought-proving debate session as a busy sporting calendar begins in India with the IPL shortly.”