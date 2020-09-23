The Better Home ropes in Dia Mirza as brand ambassador

Known for her strong stance on protecting our environment and wildlife and, of course, her million-dollar smile, Dia has announced her brand partnership with The Better Home’s range of subscription home care products (naturally derived floor cleaner, toilet cleaner, laundry liquid and dishwash). These cleaners are built on the belief that you should not have to choose between what's effective, what's good for you, and what's good for the planet. Urban Indian households release 21.6 billion litres of water contaminated with harsh chemical cleaners down the drain every single day! These cleaners emit toxic fumes that are harmful to the health of all those who come into contact with them. The brand & Dia’s vision is to enable and empower the community to make that switch to eco-friendly products that are better for their homes and their health.

“I am delighted to partner with a brand that resonates with my value system. As cleanliness and hygiene have come to occupy a significant part of our lives in the new post COVID world, it becomes crucial to make conscious choices, to ensure that we take care of the health of our families, communities as well as the planet. I absolutely love their cleaners, sustainable quirky packaging and the exclusive online community you get to be a part of once you subscribe – In fact, I used their products for months before they approached me for a partnership. What’s even better is that you just have to subscribe to it once and forget about it and it will show up at your doorstep every month on the same day!” said Dia Mirza, who has been brought on board as the brand ambassador, “It’s amazing to see that they’ve truly gone out of their way to make our planet better – Their subscription kits come with reusable bottles followed by refill pouches with minimal packaging for which they run a take back program. They take back all waste they generate to recycle it responsibly for us- which effectively means no plastic from The Better Home ends up in our landfills or natural ecosystem – how thoughtful is that!”