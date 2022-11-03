The face of Gaming in India redefined by Jagran Play’s Esports Tournament

GodLike Esports wins Jagran Play Call of Duty Mobile Grand Finals, taking home a major chunk of the Prize Pool.
Jagran Play, a gaming vertical of Jagran New Media, conducted an exhilarating eSports Tournament for Call of Duty Mobile unlike any other! Jagran Play eSports Tournament was powered by Mediatek and had Playtonia as its eSports platform partner.
Having witnessed the biggest virtual CODM esports league in an amazing format with 2 phases of Qualifiers leading to the ultimate & other levels of intriguing battles, ending in a spellbinding Grand Finals, Epic battles were fought among 570+ teams & only 8 emerged as the qualifying finalists. These top 8 teams, during the final stages, are honored as the finalists of the prestigious & heroic crusades. The grand cash prize of INR 10,00,000/- was bagged by GodLike Esports, with Enigma Gaming and Revenant Esports winning INR 400,000/- and INR 200,000/- respectively. Other talented teams such as NS Official, Team Tryhards, T2P Infective, Team Vitality and Memoria all took home significant cash prizes and recognition among the gaming community.
Speaking about the tournament success, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, said, “COVID-19 has a massive impact on at-home gaming and streaming, as well as ways gaming developers and executives can tap into gamers' desire for connection, competition, community, and completion. The level of engagement and sweat we saw in this inaugural edition was massive, proving the growth and love for esports in India once again.
The recent upsurge in mobile esports and competitive gaming has helped the sector break into mainstream entertainment. With 1.5 billion gamers, Asia is the fastest growing gaming region in the world with endless opportunities for game developers, marketers and strategists. Jagran Play is trying to establish a seamless ecosystem of the gaming and competitive worlds in order to increase a user's gaming abilities and interest, and this tournament has successfully shown us that the audiences are ready for it.”
Gaurav Arora, chief revenue officer, Jagran New Media, added, “The response to this tournament was extremely positive, and it has fueled our desire to explore more opportunities like this in the future. With multi million video views & holding a top shelf category of gameplay, production, strategy & tournament execution, #JPET from Jagran Play was one of the greatest CODM tournaments in India that garnered love & enthusiasm from the esports community. These IPs also benefit the ecosystem of advertisers by giving them the chance to target a very specific cohort of audiences. We are about to release our next edition, and the advertiser has been responding really well. Season 2 will be much better and bigger! ”
The buzz from this action-packed tournament was streamed live for 75+ hours on multiple platforms, with a 5K+ concurrent viewer traction, a live video and total video views of 70M+. This was done on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of Jagran Play, Jagran New Media, Dainik Jagran, along with their websites. It showcased the skill and adventures of 3000+ players, 570+ teams, and 500+ matches. The tournament successfully garnered a reach of over 200+ million, and saw a social media growth from 2K followers to a grand 75K.
Jagran Play has redefined the world of online gaming with its platform, offering a plethora of different games all at the ease of a click. It is a non-stop treasure trove of Esports, Play-to-earn, Free-to-Play, Real Money games and gaming news, all in one bundle of adventure.
