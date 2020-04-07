The Story Ink and Locomotive Global Inc. acquire exclusive screen adaptation rights for ‘The Making of Star India’ book

Talking about the screen adaptation of her book, Vanita Kohli-Khandekar says, “I am delighted that my book ‘The Making of Star India’ has inspired this series. The book is not just about Star, but also about the growth of television in India over three decades. The stories behind the making of the world's second largest TV market will make you laugh, cry and gasp at the audacity and sheer bull-headedness of the men and women who created it. This series aims to take that journey to another fictional dimension. I am so looking forward to working as a consulting writer with Sid and Sunder on this project.”