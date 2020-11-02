Tinder Releases Face to Face Video Calling in India

Control is front-and-center, with the ability to enable the feature on a match-by-match basis.
With happy hours, concerts, and coffee catch-ups becoming virtual by default over these past few months, our team had a lot of questions about how we could help our members get to know each other through in-app video. Would matches want to stream an entire season of that one series (you know the one, about a group of friends) together? While we don’t have the answers to all these questions yet, the only way to find out is by giving our community the chance to try it out.
One answer was clear when we were developing Face to Face, though: our Trust and Safety Team should build it. We prioritize safety in everything we do and understand that putting yourself out there and meeting new people requires a certain level of both control and comfort. So we built our feature with some thoughtful tweaks that help it stand out from your typical video experience. And no, you don’t have to worry about unwanted calls.
“We’re excited to share that our Face to Face//video chat feature is now available in India after receiving positive feedback from our members who have had early access to it,” said Rory Kozoll, Head of Trust and Safety Product at Tinder. “We’re confident that opt-in video gives members a more authentic way to test out the chemistry they have with their match before making the decision to continue the conversation, whether that means keeping it digital or meeting safely IRL.