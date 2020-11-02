Tinder Releases Face to Face Video Calling in India

With happy hours, concerts, and coffee catch-ups becoming virtual by default over these past few months, our team had a lot of questions about how we could help our members get to know each other through in-app video. Would matches want to stream an entire season of that one series (you know the one, about a group of friends) together? While we don’t have the answers to all these questions yet, the only way to find out is by giving our community the chance to try it out.