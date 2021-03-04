TOI Kerala prints a cloth paper!

“Innovation has always been in the DNA of The Times of India brand, and as the leader in the English daily category, we have always championed first-of-its-kind initiatives in the print space. Such initiatives not only set us apart from the competition but also make the medium as a whole, more engaging for readers and advertisers” said Mr. Partha P Sinha, President, Response, The Times Group. This celebratory feat was accomplished with tireless planning and execution by teams from across functions.