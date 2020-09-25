TV9 Network and SAP India launch series on entrepreneurs of India’s home-grown businesses

It's an initiative to turn the spotlight on business mentors of home-grown firms.
At a time when India has been hit hardest among emerging economies, our entrepreneurs have stood strong in the face of economic headwinds.
With the economy facing its toughest challenge in a century, TV9 Network in association with technology major SAP India brings to its viewers the leaders of home-grown businesses who continue to be the harbingers of hope in these times of gloom and doom.
Leaders of Global Bharat series is an initiative to turn the spotlight on business mentors of home-grown firms. Airing every Sunday at 11:30m am on India’s leading news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh, the series will showcase success and Dare-to-Dream journey of over 150 entrepreneurs who have the potential to galvanise and inspire the youth and budding entrepreneurs of this country.
Explaining the rationale behind the series, Raktim Das, COO, TV9 Studio, said: “There’s never been a more apt time to look at robust leadership lessons that have steered businesses through these extraordinary times. The Covid-19 induced New Normal has sharpened the focus on business leaders who continue to inspire us, mentor us. The series is also an attempt to showcase that an Atmanirbhar Bharat is in the realms of possibilities. I thank SAP India for making this possible.”
Commenting on SAP India’s association with the campaign, Krishnan Chatterjee, CCO and Head of Marketing, SAP India Subcontinent, said: “Recently, SAP India launched Global Bharat program to provide MSME access to global marketplace, digital skilling their workforce and transform business processes. We are happy to partner with TV9 Network to highlight these stories of grit and determination for emerging and existing entrepreneurs, share our narrative of Hope, Resilience, Innovation and most importantly inspiration to digitally transform their businesses.”
Their leadership will not only revolutionise the Start Up India Movement but also provide a shot in the arm to those willing to take the Leap of Faith. It’s time to make Vocal for Local the new business mantra.
This is a multi-media approach to acknowledge the stellar role entrepreneurs play in our collective consciousness and bring to light the challenges they face on the way. From engaging webinars to inspirational tales, the initiative will move seamlessly between linear TV and digital.
(We got this information in a press release).