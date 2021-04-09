TV9 Network gears up for Quantum Brand Leap, starts with Big Bet on Cricket

Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, welcomed TV9’s return as a sponsor. “TV9 is a perfect partner for KKR because it is a rapidly growing brand across television and digital, with a phenomenally strong regional footprint to boot. So, we are glad to have them on our jersey in IPL 2021 as well. The recent launch of the Bangla news channel, TV9 Bangla from the network is sure to add tremendous value to both our brands by building a connect with the spirit of Kolkata. We look forward to continuing this association for years to come”.