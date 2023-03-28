TVF Announces New Web Series 'Angrezi Mat Jhaad '

The series is directed by Raghav Subbu and written by Charu Gupta and Praveen Rajj.
TVF, is excited to announce the release of their newest web series, ‘Angrezi Mat Jhaad’ presented by Adda52 and powered by Nokia. The series follows the story of Sandeep, a 26-year-old man who is determined to learn English and change his life for the better.
"We are thrilled to be bringing 'Angrezi Mat Jhaad' to our audience on The Screen Patti," said Raghav Subbu, Director of the show. "This is a story that we believe many people in India can relate to - the struggle of wanting to improve your life but feeling held back by your past. We hope that Sandeep's journey will inspire and entertain our viewers and fans”.
The series stars Mayur More in the lead role of Sandeep, alongside Deepak Kumar Mishra and Pratish Mehta in supporting roles. The talented cast brings the story to life with their nuanced performances, capturing the humour, drama, and heart of Sandeep's journey.
"We wanted to create a series that was both entertaining and meaningful," said Vijay Koshy, President, of TVF. "English is such an important language in India, and we wanted to explore the impact that not knowing the language can have on someone's life. Sandeep's journey is a reminder that it's never too late to learn something new and pursue your dreams. And we could not have had better partners for this story than Adda 52 and Nokia who are so well connected to young India and thus seamlessly fit into our storyline."
The series is directed by Raghav Subbu and written by Charu Gupta and Praveen Rajj, who have been long-time collaborators with TVF. Their experience and expertise are evident in the seamless blend of humour and emotion that runs throughout the series.
Shivanandan Pare, CEO & Executive Director, Deltatech Gaming Limited, said, “When we first heard about the concept from the TVF/TSP team regarding their upcoming series, which highlights the problems faced by the non-English speaking professionals in the corporate world, our team realized that the problem is quite similar to the problems faced in poker, as just like English, poker is still in the process of becoming native to the Indians. Hence, we didn't want to miss out on the opportunity, and we're very excited about this partnership”.
Speaking about their association with TVF, Tathagat Jena, Head Of Marketing, HMD Global. India Region said, “We are excited to be associated with The Viral Fever for their brand-new show, 'Angrezi Mat Jhaad ' We too believe “ Angrezi ho ya Hindi ya koi bhi bhasha ya zubaan, today’s youth of India are bold, fearless & ‘full-on-confidence’ to go ahead & achieve their dreams without any language barrier. TVF over the years with its various shows always gets the pulse of the real India & through this association we want to reach out to the youth, who are looking for a reliable yet affordable smartphone. The New Nokia C12 & C12 Pro series with its sharp camera, lambi chalne wali battery & 1-year replacement guarantee is just the right partner for the fans of this show”.
‘Angrezi Mat Jhaad’ will be released on 28th March'23 on The Screen Patti, TVF's popular YouTube channel. The series promises to be a must-watch for anyone who has ever struggled with language barriers, self-doubt, or the pursuit of their dreams.
With its talented cast, expert direction, and powerful message, ‘Angrezi Mat Jhaad’ is touted to be liked by the audiences of TVF. So, please mark your calendars for March 28th and get ready to join Sandeep on his inspiring journey.