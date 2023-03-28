TVF Announces New Web Series 'Angrezi Mat Jhaad '

Speaking about their association with TVF, Tathagat Jena, Head Of Marketing, HMD Global. India Region said, “We are excited to be associated with The Viral Fever for their brand-new show, 'Angrezi Mat Jhaad ' We too believe “ Angrezi ho ya Hindi ya koi bhi bhasha ya zubaan, today’s youth of India are bold, fearless & ‘full-on-confidence’ to go ahead & achieve their dreams without any language barrier. TVF over the years with its various shows always gets the pulse of the real India & through this association we want to reach out to the youth, who are looking for a reliable yet affordable smartphone. The New Nokia C12 & C12 Pro series with its sharp camera, lambi chalne wali battery & 1-year replacement guarantee is just the right partner for the fans of this show”.