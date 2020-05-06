Uber India encourages every woman to go the distance and bring every opportunity #WithinHerReach

Spokesperson Speak

Commenting on the campaign, Lucinda Barlow, senior director marketing APAC at Uber, said, "Women in India are much more likely than men to trade-off bigger work opportunities for a shorter commute or give up on their dreams altogether if their commute is too long. This has given rise to a phenomenon called the 'Gender Commute Gap'. Our campaign, launched on International Women's Day, aimed to raise awareness about this issue and help bridge the gap by providing women safe and reliable ways to get to work and fulfil their dreams. This was a digital-led campaign with Twitter playing a key role in the mix. We worked with Twitter on three major ad properties for #WithinHerReach - First View, Twitter Trend, and Conversational Cards, to reach and engage our audience. The campaign resulted in an 11x increase in conversations around the gender commute gap on Twitter, helping kickstart our goal to create movement on this issue."