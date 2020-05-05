UBON diversifies into protective gears; Introduces face protection shields to fight COVID-19 pandemic

In a battle against Coronavirus pandemic, UBON launches a special anti-fog element Face Shield for the Frontline Warriors.
Amidst this dreaded ongoing pandemic, UBON, your own, most admired and leading consumer electronic brand having given you a range of premium products like Blue tooth portable speakers, power banks, headphones & neckbands, now brings you yet another 'first' and elite product viz. protective gear thereby expanding and diversifying its product line.
The brand has set up a new facility to manufacture preventive face shields for the healthcare and medical fraternity to fight the Coranavirus. This face shield is a multifunctional, full transparent screen cover which protects eyes, nose and mouth from the virus. The newly launched UBON face shield can be worn concurrently with other face PPE like masks for better protection and hence, is convenient to wear without any discomfort.
This 180-degree face isolation protection shield also has adjustable elastic headband which is very convenient and covers the full face from the front as well as sides in order to prevent virus from invading.
This medical face shield from the house of UBON has premium quality optical visors for prolonged usage which acts as a perfect shield to protect from the virus. This face shield comes in a superior and comfortable fit sizes for all compared to other shields available. This protective gear also helps to block the droplet and the aerosol particles with special anti fog material which is used in this face shield.
Commenting on the launch of this new protective face shield, Mr. Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder, UBON said, "The whole world is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic which has affected many people worldwide. We are proud to announce that apart from manufacturing premium consumer tech products, our team is now focused and fully geared to manufacture and launch this shield to serve our nation during this difficult phase. At UBON, we believe that it is our utmost responsibility to contribute to all corona warriors who are actually fighting to prevent us from this pandemic.”
The shield is developed considering the growing demand of the protective gears to fight the COVID-19. This newly launched protective face shield is cost-effective and can be used multiple-times. UBON Face Shield is priced at Rs 399/- and available in Delhi.
