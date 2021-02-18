Unacademy Road Safety World Series announces two new teams

Speaking about the same, Rohan Lavsi, head, Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 said, “Our league just got BIGGER with inclusion of England Legends and Bangladesh Legends. It is unfortunate that Australia Legends had to pull out due to their Domestic Covid restrictions however, inclusion of these 2 new teams will surely make up for the loss of Australia Legends. Cricket in India is not merely a sport, but a way of life and we are excited to bring the legends of international cricket to Indian audiences once again. The new teams of England Legends and Bangladesh Legends are sure to up the ante of excitement and entertainment of fans as they get to see their icons once again on the field.”