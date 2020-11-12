Unconventional, agile, and tech-driven strategies to help ‘REBOOT’ the consumer industry: Deloitte-FICCI report

Trends/lessons learnt from COVID-19

1.Acceleration in e-commerce sales as stay-home phenomena drove significant purchases through e-commerce.

2.Increased demand from rural: COVID-19 has led to massive reverse migration, which in turn has driven up rural demand, favouring companies with strong rural distribution

3. Focus on health, hygiene, and nutrition: Health concerns and the need to build immunity have led consumers to buy home sanitation and immunity boosting products. As a result, these categories have seen major growth since March ‘20 and this is likely to continue into 2021.

4. Reconfigure distribution to explore omni-channel models: The pandemic, with frequent lockdowns, compelled companies to re-configure their distribution models within a short period, even forging new partnerships and alliances to achieve that.

5. Existence through phygital approach: As digital-savvy consumers look for a mix of digital and physical engagements, it has led to retailers building an omni-channel presence to provide best-in-class customer experience.

6. The COVID-19 crisis has put sustainability in the spotlight and companies are now seeing sustainability through the lens of growth as well as bottom line, and using their sustainability initiatives to better engage with their customers.