Upstox unveils first campaign to encourage investing With ‘Start Karke Dekho’

The goal of the campaign is to promote better financial participation in the country by speaking to the fact that sometimes it’s all about just taking the first step: things are usually easier than expected once you start. It emphasizes that with Upstox, investing is extremely simple and effortless, right from the first step. It features a series of videos capturing insights from everyday situations. People find it difficult to do regular tasks such as touching one’s toe and taking an escalator but find investing through Upstox easier and more engaging. The campaign’s underlying objective is to create financial awareness and foster an investment culture across the country.