Vi Dials Up the Cricketing Excitement for T20 fans, with ‘Play Along’ and ‘Vi Fan of the Match’ while you watch

About Vi Dekho bhi, Khelo bhi, Jeeto bhi:

§ All Vi customers (pre-paid and postpaid) can register and play the game. It will need one time registration from the Vi App home page. No conditions, whatsoever!

§ 4 stages for each game – pre-match, play along, strategic time-out & power play.

§ There will be daily challenges based on day’s match.

§ One can predict game outcomes - Who will win the toss, who will win the match, how many runs will be scored in the next over and so on.

§ Use your cricket knowledge to score extras.

§ Each day’s match results (leader board) which will be published post the day’s play is over, i.e. the winners will be announced every day for that day’s match(es)

§ Participants can win any number of times over the 52 day period. No cap on number of wins.

§ Invite friends, colleagues, relatives to play. Create own leagues and compete amongst each other.

§ Share the standings on Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

§ Each participant can earn booster points by inviting friends or recharge / bill payment through the Vi app

§ There are daily prizes for top scorers of the match, bumper prizes for top scorers of the tournament and mega prizes basis draw of lots for those who have scored a certain minimum points.

o Bumper Prizes: Phone, Bike, Car, Laptop, Scooter etc.

o Daily Prizes: One can redeem their points with host of partners namely Myntra, Flipkart, Lenskart, Puma, Faasos, Zomato, Curefit, Grofers, Goibibo etc.

As a separate initiative, Vi invites customers to play the ‘Vi Fan of the Match’ contest during match breaks and win exciting rewards, including iPhones.