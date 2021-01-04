Video streaming on Hungama Play: 2020 in a Nutshell

Speaking about the growth, Neeraj Roy, founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media said, “This year has completely altered the video streaming landscape in the country. While affordable data plans and increasing smartphone usage had led the growth so far, the inherent quality of video streaming to be a safer, easier and readily available means of entertainment, led to high adoption this year. The democratization and personalization offered by the medium has added more sheen to the medium’s popularity, not just in metros, but increasingly in Tier II and III centres as well. Going forward, the industry will need to work towards improving distribution, enhancing availability and developing monetization models that go beyond subscriptions and advertising.”