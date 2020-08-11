VOOT amongst the Top 10 brands in Talkwalker’s World’s Most Loved Brands of 2020

Talkwalker recently released its Brand Love Story 2020 report, featuring the world’s most loved brands.
The marketing industry has been flooded with terms like ‘loyalty’, ‘trust’ and ‘engagement’ for many years. More recently the term ‘love’ has become an emotion beyond measure. But can people really love a brand? Social analytics firm Talkwalker says people can and they do. Talkwalker recently released its Brand Love Story 2020 report, featuring the world’s most loved brands, with Viacom18’s homegrown OTT platform, Voot, emerging as the only entertainment brand to not just make it to the list, but also be in the Top 10, globally. As a leading streaming platform, Voot has always believed in engaging with its viewers while providing them with wholesome entertainment. With interactivity and engagement as the driving factor, Voot’s digital journey has built a vibrant community of Asli Fans who interact, participate and contribute towards the conversations the brand drives on social media platforms, online forums, blogs and offline chatter.
“Our relationship with Voot users is central to the way we make choices on the platform, and it is something that they recognize and appreciate. Getting the experience and service right for them is very much a journey, but as long as we stay authentic as a business, our users can and do fall in love with us every day. Voot’s Top 10 ranking in the Talkwalkers most loved brand report as the only entertainment brand in a list of globally celebrated brands, is testimony to how far we have come. Recognition like this, only drives us harder to innovate and obsess on behalf of our viewers, so the love affair continues and thrives.” said Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures.
By Talkwalker’s calculus, brands that are loved are ones that build what it calls “vital emotional connections” with consumers. With a distinct focus on localized content, to help stay relevant, and a creative marketing strategy that helps engage users with social media and influencers, Voot drives high engagement along with positive sentiment rates through engaging fandoms, having good customer service and maintaining a high standard of corporate social responsibility.
