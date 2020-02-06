Voot, now just a conversation away with Alexa

Elaborating on this new initiative, Akash Banerji, head - AVOD business said “At VOOT we have been committed to creating highly interactive and engaging experiences for our users. We’re constantly driven to exceed our efforts beyond industry standards and benchmarks set by ourselves. We have wide ranging, language agnostic content like Bigg Boss Hindi, Feet up with the Stars, Silsila, Bigg Boss Kannada, Bigg Boss Marathi, Kodeeswari Tamil and many more; and now the all new VOOT skill on Amazon Alexa allows us to make it easier and more convenient for our customers to access their favourite content, in a highly technology forward and futuristic environment.”