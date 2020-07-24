Voot Select takes its premium content to regional audiences

Commenting on the new offerings, Ferzad Palia, Head - Voot Select, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “When we launched Voot Select, the idea was to share compelling stories with the audience all over the country. The appetite for regional content consumption is huge and by making Voot Originals available in Kannada, we are not only expanding our reach but also adding to the content experience of our audiences in Karnataka. We as a network already have a strong presence in the Kannada market with Colors Super, Colors Kannada Cinema and Colors Kannada with its content available 24 hours on Voot Select. With this move, the viewers can now access its premium Originals and movies in the language of their comfort and choice.”