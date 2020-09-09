"We have always believed in upgrading students with the skills that industry requires": Suresh Kumar Kurapaty

BRATS aims to bridge the gap between Academia & Industry to bring the best from students and try to make them industry proficient, as these two are the pillars of the Indian economy.
Captain BRATS Suresh Kumar Kurapaty leaves no stone unturned while making that happen. While he started this as an offline platform but had to change it to Digital cause of Covid.
BRATS is an ecosystem that brings campus to corporate by bringing all the stakeholders of the Indian Management and Engineering Education System as one community.
Suresh Kumar Kurapaty says, looking at NHB & Non NHB edtech online users, we can do better justice being online to serve this Edtech industry post K12, we need to focus on jobs, lack of knowledge, skills and mismatch in curriculum is our focus. "We have always believed in upgrading the students with the skills that industry requires, for that we have been conducting webinars taken by Industry experts "
And to make it two-way learning, BRATS takes one more step and organizes activities for students, where students from different colleges, universities come to the BRATS TALKS to discuss, express their views on a topic, and make other students aware of the same.
BRATS team, don't just stop here. They make sure to provide students a platform to test their learnings and skills.
Recently, BRATS conducted a National Level Case Study Competition with SRM University, where the participation and performance of the students were commendable. It is one of the many ways, BRATS focuses on implementing the skills in the right direction.
Further, Kurapaty told us, "When COVID came as a challenge for BRATS and most students, we tried to convert it into an opportunity to help students polish their skills and make the most of it with their active participation."
BRATS, as a community, is growing with more than 15 Campus Ambassadors, 300 Industry mentors, and 7000 Students and we have strengthened ourselves.
"We are happy to partner up with more Institutes, Industry experts, and Mentors. We would say, this is just the beginning" with that statement Suresh Kumar Kurapaty has planned interactive sessions and many activities to make the Education community flourish more and be more resourceful.