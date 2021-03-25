Western Digital reiterates the importance of Data Backup this World Backup Day

Commenting on the campaign, Jaganathan Chelliah, Director- Marketing, India, Western Digital, said, “As a global leader in data storage technology, we have the onus of inculcating this critical digital habit amongst Indian consumers. And what better than using World Backup Day as an occasion to share this message with the consumers. Last year, we launched the ‘Back Up Nahi Toh Packup’ campaign, the whooping success of which inspired us to launch #BackUpAndStaySafe this year, in order to help the consumer understand the importance of backing up their data. As every piece of data is a priceless asset we possess, it is imperative that saving these becomes a natural habit for us.”