WeWork celebrates the flexible and enduring human spirit with a brand new campaign in 2021

Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Vineet Singh, Head of Brand & Marketing at WeWork India, said, “Last year was very intense, not just for businesses or the economy, but for all of humanity. Two of the most salient things we learnt from last year are that plans can change overnight and that human beings are extremely tenacious. To celebrate this spirit and the sense of community in closing the previous year together, we have kickstarted 2021 with a brand new campaign. At WeWork, community is at the core of everything we do which is why our spaces are focused towards our members. From the actual physical design and interiors to the community teams, members always come first. So if you remove members from the space - we’re just an empty space devoid of energy and all the magic that comes from the community. The changes experienced in the past year have actually unearthed the importance of physical human interaction and engagement at the workplace, even if it is socially distanced. We have missed the electric brainstorming sessions, the comfort of taking a chai-break together and the sense of community that people bring to the workplace happily. Without our community, our spaces are incomplete. Through this campaign we want to highlight that human interaction is paramount to productivity and express to our members that we are ready to welcome them back into our spaces, while ensuring every single aspect of safety and hygiene is taken care of; from revised seating layouts to making social distancing mandatory. This campaign is an ode to our community, and we hope to be reunited with them in 2021”