What's Your Problem Brand Solutions bags the 'best in show' at Smarties X Awards 2020

Win came from 'The World's Most Travelled Billboard' campaign for Johnnie Walker. The entry also won Gold.
Celebrating the talent and teams who, even in these uncertain times, have created innovative campaigns that drive business impact, the MMA today announced the winners for the 2020 SMARTIES X and SMARTIES North America Award Programs during the Smarties Unplugged Virtual event, November 10-11.
The winners were selected from among hundreds of submissions across more than 20 countries, and were initially evaluated by the SMARTIES Screening Council of over 100 marketing professionals at leading brands, agencies and technology enablers across the globe to determine the shortlist. These shortlisted campaigns were then reviewed in virtual jury sessions by the MMA’s independent jury, which is comprised by some of the best marketing minds in the industry led by jury president, Katrina Beach, Vice President of Digital Capabalities and Platform Migration, Barclays.
Abhishek Shahabadi, VP and Portfolio Head – Premium & Luxury brands at Diageo India, said, “We’re delighted to see this campaign get acknowledged at so many forums. It’s had a tremendous play in culture and how consumersof today engage with the brand. We started with a creative idea and all our agency partners snowballed it into a truly multi touch point campaign. Feel proud of what we’ve been able to execute together.”
Tejas Mehta and Amit Akali, What’s Your Problem, said, “The best in show is like the Grand Prix of all entries. It’s always amazing to win best in show, especially from an award show that honours innovation and effectiveness. It makes us proud to win for our regular work, that works in the market place. This campaign particularly reflects the WYP kind of truly integrated, new age work we create. It includes outdoor, influencers, UGC, video, direct marketing, print, etc. We’ve been lucky to do such work for iconic brands like Jhonnie Walker, DailyHunt, Amazon, Future Generali, Tanishq, etc.”
(We got this information in a press release).