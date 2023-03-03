Where’s The Helmet! A unique helmet adoption and road safety campaign by Helmets for India, a Royal Enfield initiative

The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the radio network MY FM.
Helmets for India, which is a Royal Enfield initiative saw the culmination of a unique week-long Where’s The Helmet campaign to promote helmet adoption and road safety among college students in Jaipur, Chandigarh & Ahmedabad. The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the radio network MY FM. The week long activity culminated on 26th Feb across all the 3 markets through a spectacular motorcycle ride through the city involving more than 500 riders who came together to ride for the cause of helmet adoption and road safety. MY FM famous RJs lead the the cavalcade of biker’s RJ Mohit led the Jaipur ride, RJ Shonali in Chandigarh and RJ Goldie in Ahmedabad, who had been visiting seven college campuses through the week and galvanising the youth into a movement for safety by bringing together the world of art and safety.
Over the course of the week, starting from February 20, the campaign engaged over 15000 students across 3 cities bringing them one step closer to safer riding by bringing home the fact that helmet adoption and road safety, when seen through the lens of art, is cool too. The on-ground programme of the ‘Where’s The Helmet’ campaign kicked off with live interactions with RJs and on-air rapid-fire question-and-answer rounds with the aim of promoting the message of helmet adoption and road safety.
To make helmets more aspirational for the youth, Royal Enfield integrated elements of art and fashion into the campaign with fun activities such as artwork on helmets and creative ramp walks wearing helmets to deliver the important message of helmet safety. Additionally, Giant helmet was painted by artists and installed at Vivekananda Global University (JAIPUR), Swarnim University (AHMEDABAD) and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (CHANDIGARH) to promote the idea of safety through art.
(We got this information in a press release).