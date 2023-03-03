Where’s The Helmet! A unique helmet adoption and road safety campaign by Helmets for India, a Royal Enfield initiative

Helmets for India, which is a Royal Enfield initiative saw the culmination of a unique week-long Where’s The Helmet campaign to promote helmet adoption and road safety among college students in Jaipur, Chandigarh & Ahmedabad. The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the radio network MY FM. The week long activity culminated on 26th Feb across all the 3 markets through a spectacular motorcycle ride through the city involving more than 500 riders who came together to ride for the cause of helmet adoption and road safety. MY FM famous RJs lead the the cavalcade of biker’s RJ Mohit led the Jaipur ride, RJ Shonali in Chandigarh and RJ Goldie in Ahmedabad, who had been visiting seven college campuses through the week and galvanising the youth into a movement for safety by bringing together the world of art and safety.