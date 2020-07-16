Whistling Woods International to stream short films made by its students on Disney + Hotstar

While a few short films are already currently streaming on the platform, over the coming weeks, more selected films will be uploaded on a regular basis.
Whistling Woods International (WWI), Asia’s premier Film, Communication, and Creative Arts institute, in its collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, India’s largest OTT streaming platform, has been streaming entertaining and thought-provoking short films created by the students of WWI to viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.
While a few short films are already currently streaming on the platform, over the coming weeks, more selected films will be uploaded on a regular basis and will be available to the viewers under the ‘Short Films’ section. Newly uploaded films can also be found in the ‘What's New’ section.
Through a unique teaching methodology, which combines academic rigour with practical experience, the students of WWI receive an unrivalled education in film, communication, and creative arts. This experience has seen the institute’s students and alumni contribute immensely to India’s media and entertainment domain, and led to the creation of several highly-acclaimed, award-winning films, many of which have been chosen to be featured on the platform.
Covering a wide range of genres and topics, the short films to appear include Alaksha, a fast-paced drama set against the backdrop of the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai, also the winner of The Perfect 10 award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, 2018; Hoop Diaries, a 2014 sports drama centred around the story of a girl overcoming a deeply personal trauma; Manorath, inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s short story ‘The Postmaster’ and winner of the Best Screenplay award at the Pune International Film Festival, 2015, among others.
Commenting on the announcement, Meghna Ghai Puri, president of WWI, said, “Whistling Woods International is extremely proud to announce its association with Disney+ Hotstar. Through this venture, viewers across India can choose inspiring and thought-provoking films created by our talented students. By providing a platform to these aspiring filmmakers, to be able to showcase their work, we hope to inspire future generation of artists to pursue their dreams, and follow the institute's motto of Do What You Love.”
The films which have already been featured on Disney+ Hostar include Film City, Kanchey, Aalav and 500 Rupay, which has received 7 awards, 6.5 million YouTube views and a nomination in Filmfare.
Whistling Woods encourages viewers to watch these student made films on Disney+ Hotstar to see what India's next generation of filmmakers have put out there as part of their filmmaking education.
(We got this information in a press release).