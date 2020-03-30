Why Chandigarh University should be your dream university?

Chandigarh University is one of the topmost universities in the country which offers various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate programs in different fields including engineering, management, fine arts, film and television, architecture etc. The University has earned accreditations from the notable organisations including NIRF and NAAC.
From world-class infrastructure to the best faculty, the University has all the facilities available for the students. The University holds 100% placement record from the last few years. The institute has high on-campus placement record providing exceptional salary packages. Students get the international exposure while studying at this most reputed institute.
Some of the points that best describe why Chandigarh University should be a dream University for the students are given below:
1. ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE
Chandigarh University delivers the best quality education to the students studying there. The University offers various bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate programs in different streams including Engineering, Management, Fashion and Design, Architecture, Film and Television, Liberal Studies, Biotechnology, Legal Studies and many more. The university also offers distance learning and online programs to provide plenty of opportunities. The University has flexible choice- based credit system that offers a project-based experiential learning experience to the students and grooms them to become techno-professionals who along with the theoretical knowledge has some practical knowledge too.
2. PLACEMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Chandigarh University is known for holding 100% placement record with high on-campus placement providing exceptional salary packages to the students. More than 627 companies visited the campus during one academic session. The placements were given to more than 6314 students in a particular year. The University has entered the Limca Books of Record for earning the title of highest number of companies for campus placements in a particular academic session. Some of the top companies that visit the campus for recruitments include Amazon, HP, Google, Dell, Microsoft, Flipkart and others. The highest salary package offered by the top MNCs was INR 31.77 LPA with the average salary being INR 8.35 LPA. Also, the aviation sector students received placements with top airlines, including Jet Airways, Indigo and Vistara.
3. GLOBAL EXPOSURE
International exposure is a crucial exposure for a working professional to survive in this challenging 21st Century. Chandigarh University, known for its world-class infrastructure and faculty is known worldwide offering high salary package to students along with international exposure. The University has an exceptional global impact and has partnered with more than 200+ international universities to create a sturdy network to facilitate our students with global education.
The partnership of CU with international Universities has provided the students with an opportunity to enrich and diversify their degree with an overseas study experience through exchange and higher studies programs.
4. SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Chandigarh University offers various bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate programs to the students in various streams and fields. The University also offers distance and online learning programs to enrich the learning experience of the students.
CU also offers a special Global Fellowship programme which is a multi-disciplinary two-year-long residential postgraduate degree. Students can apply for this programme after completing their bachelor’s degree in which they are selected on the basis of the “Statement of Purpose” submitted by them and are provided with research and teaching assistantship opportunities. This course is designed to nurture the students’ capabilities and foster the selection in international Universities in Australia and Europe.
5. SCHOLARSHIPS
Chandigarh University provides scholarships to deserving students who cannot support their finances. The University offers merit-based scholarships to the candidates on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying examinations. The admission in engineering courses is based on the scores obtained by the students in the JEE Mains examinations. The scholarship to those students is also made on the basis of their performance in JEE Mains examination. Students under 25,000 rank receive 100% scholarship while those scoring the rank between 25,001 to 50,000 can avail of the benefits of a 75% semester fee scholarship.
Candidates gain scholarships based on their 12th standard scores and CAT/MAT/CMAT and ATMA percentiles. Other scholarships offered by this institute are Scholarship for Family Members of Chandigarh University Staff, Scholarship Scheme for Wards of Defence Personnel and Chandigarh University CUCET scholarship.
6. BRAND NAME AND RECOGNITION
Chandigarh University is known worldwide and is known among the topmost universities of Asia. The University has worldwide recognition is ranked among Asia’s Best & Fastest Growing Private Universities.
The unique academic model, 100% placement opportunities, diversified student culture, global exposure, campus life, world-class infrastructure and faculty make the University stand out among other Universities in the country. These were some of the valid points why Chandigarh University should be a dream University for many students.
(We golt this information in a press release).