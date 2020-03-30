Why Chandigarh University should be your dream university?

4. SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Chandigarh University offers various bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate programs to the students in various streams and fields. The University also offers distance and online learning programs to enrich the learning experience of the students.

CU also offers a special Global Fellowship programme which is a multi-disciplinary two-year-long residential postgraduate degree. Students can apply for this programme after completing their bachelor’s degree in which they are selected on the basis of the “Statement of Purpose” submitted by them and are provided with research and teaching assistantship opportunities. This course is designed to nurture the students’ capabilities and foster the selection in international Universities in Australia and Europe.