Why should business houses invest in Digital PR

Public Relations has always been known for engaging third-party sources to drive awareness and build credibility. However, for many brands, gone are the days of relying on the upcoming generation to watch or read the news. All thanks to digital platforms and the advent of social media that has made technology more accessible.
With the advancing digital system, the PR industry has shifted its methods online, hence, enabling brands to broadcast information in real-time and have an actual conversation with their audiences.
Something that will always remain constant is the human need to tell stories and the company's desire to manage their image and communication across audiences. However, the how, what, and where the stories are shared continue to evolve. Considering the changes happening on a global level in the communication industry, entrepreneur Badshah Ansari talks about how the PR industry has become an important part for the growth of the business in building reputation and credibility.
1) PR as a Profession
With the passage of time, the roles of PR professionals have also seen a pragmatic change in their work. PR Agencies are now using tools like, paid, earned, owned, social and experiential, fueling new ways of communication. The gap between journalists and PR professionals is narrowing, allowing each one of them to watch what the other has to say online and work collectively.
2) PR builds reputation that drives influence
Your brand’s reputation influences consumer perception. If mandated properly, it has the potential to turn around the tables in the favor of your brand contributing to growth, worth touching horizons. Embracing more advanced approaches to targeting using unique tactics and strategies, PR firms are increasingly offering services that do not fit under the traditional umbrella of PR and hence helps in transforming your organisation into a brand.
3) Changes people’s way of thinking about business
Among these shifts, one paramount element of the PR industry that will continue to remain fundamental as it is today is the art of storytelling. Narrating stories through persuasive and compelling content has been an integral part of Public Relations. With content being the king and storytelling being the empire, brands today can get their stories published through multiple online channels that could reach a wider audience in a short span of time. The explosive growth of social media and content marketing has opened opportunities for brands to tell stories as part of brand marketing initiatives and become a key player in the domain.
4) Drives growth through dynamic messaging
Inculcating growth with the brands of different niches has ceased to be a task. However, digital PR inhibits the power of dynamic messaging, the ability to listen and respond on multiple media platforms simultaneously, putting the prime focus on taking actions for your brand, that matters.
5) Builds credibility through Social Media tools and tactics
PR firms are no longer just about developing media relations. They are now developing content, have creative directors, create ads, and procure facilities far beyond the traditional ones used to offer. Not only have social networks changed the way we engage with our societies and the world around us but have also changed the way brands communicate. Today businesses or brands are becoming much more concerned about their brand reputation and public persona. This has increased the need for a PR professional and an effective PR response. Thus, social media has made crisis communication more important than ever for PR pros that can help brands and organisations to effectively communicate their key messages and build credibility.
Not only can PR agencies provide today’s organizations with the support and guidance they need to market themselves online, but these companies can also be ready to step in when disaster strikes or something goes wrong with the image you’ve been trying to build
6) Digital PR builds strong media presence for any brand
Addressing the needs of coupling softwares with results-based approach, several tools have been designed with state-of-the-art technology empowering PR firms to fasten the process of product delivery to their clients. As a result, backed by automation, With the help of PR you can send positive messages to your audience who are in line with your brand image by using the ideas that your target customers respond to more positively.
With bringing along a multitude of options, like developing communication strategies, social media marketing, influencer marketing, press release dissemination, Digital PR has the potential to build a strong media presence for any brand.
This is a guest post by Md Badshah Ansari, founder of Teamology softech and media services private limited and the views expressed are solely of the author.