Why should business houses invest in Digital PR

5) Builds credibility through Social Media tools and tactics

PR firms are no longer just about developing media relations. They are now developing content, have creative directors, create ads, and procure facilities far beyond the traditional ones used to offer. Not only have social networks changed the way we engage with our societies and the world around us but have also changed the way brands communicate. Today businesses or brands are becoming much more concerned about their brand reputation and public persona. This has increased the need for a PR professional and an effective PR response. Thus, social media has made crisis communication more important than ever for PR pros that can help brands and organisations to effectively communicate their key messages and build credibility.