Wiggles adds Christmas Cheer with its #WiggleBells Christmas Campaign

Speaking on launching a 2-fold campaign to increase awareness and increase loyalty towards brand Wiggles, Anushka Iyer, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Wiggles and Sixth Sense Retail Pvt. Ltd. said, “Every single day, our pets understand us in ‘our’ language, whether it’s Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Sindhi - the list really is endless. This time, we want to celebrate the joy of Christmas by wishing our pets in ‘their’ language. #WiggleBells - The Dog Christmas Carol is available on Spotify for pet parents across the globe to enjoy with their pets; it's our small effort to spread the cheer. At Wiggles we are proud to go beyond our call of duty, to be true partners in Pethood, as we continue to extend support to pet parents whenever in need without hesitation. Having understood that pet owners are becoming more and more conscious by the day and are making attempts to include them in their celebrations, we continue to introduce unique ways for pet parents to keep their pets active, playful and healthy. #WiggleBells will surely get pets curious and excited and ensure that pets are a part of our Christmas celebrations.”