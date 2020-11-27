WinZO becomes the official co-powered sponsor in India-Australia Series on Sony Liv

Speaking on the development, Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO Games said, “India is a market with over a billion cricket fans who have been hungry for cricketing action for the last nine months. Post IPL, it is great to see the resuming of international tournaments as well and it’s a proud moment for us to associate with the first India-Australia International Series of the year. WinZO is always committed to bringing the best entertainment to Bharat”