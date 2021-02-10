WPP acquires leading Brazilian digital innovation and software engineering company DTI Digital

The acquisition is in line with WPP’s objectives outlined in its December 2020 Capital Markets Day to expand its presence in the faster growing areas of experience, commerce and technology. In particular, it will strengthen WPP’s capabilities in supporting its clients’ end-to-end digital transformation objectives in Brazil and beyond, by complementing and expanding WPP’s existing adtech and systems integrations capabilities.

DTI will benefit from WPP’s global network and relationships with its partners and clients, including the world’s largest technology companies.