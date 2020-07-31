Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to provide an unmatched movie streaming experience

Commenting on the integration, Eshwar Nilakantan, category lead, Mi TVs said,” With consumers at the center of everything that we do at Xiaomi, we are focused on providing truly innovative customer experience with the best specs and software which is seen consistently across all our Mi TV variants. Understanding the needs of the Indian consumers in these post-COVID times, we are taking our partnership with Disney+Hotstar ahead and providing film-lovers an additional privilege of experiencing the premiere of some of the biggest Bollywood movies, two hours ahead of the official release. Through this first of a kind industry integration, we are confident that Mi Fans and consumers across the country will be able to enjoy watching the first day, ‘first show’ of some of the most multi-talented actors of the Indian film industry.”