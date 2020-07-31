Xiaomi partners with Disney+ Hotstar to provide an unmatched movie streaming experience

Allows viewers to access the upcoming blockbusters two hours prior to the official release.
Xiaomi, India’s no. 1 smartphone and smart TV brand today announced a partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, India's largest premium streaming platform. Keeping in pace with changing consumer demands the association brings the latest and biggest Bollywood movie titles directly to millions across the country, under the Multiplex banner, starting 31st July. The Multiplex Banner feature on Mi TVs will allow the viewers to access these movies two hours prior to the official release (7:30 PM) i.e. at 5:30 PM.
Through this integration, the company is focusing on providing first-day, first-access to Mi TV – Patchwall users. Starting from film Lootcase, to Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, among others, Mi Fans and consumers can enjoy the most-awaited movies of 2020 featuring some of the leading actors from the Indian film industry.
Commenting on the integration, Eshwar Nilakantan, category lead, Mi TVs said,” With consumers at the center of everything that we do at Xiaomi, we are focused on providing truly innovative customer experience with the best specs and software which is seen consistently across all our Mi TV variants. Understanding the needs of the Indian consumers in these post-COVID times, we are taking our partnership with Disney+Hotstar ahead and providing film-lovers an additional privilege of experiencing the premiere of some of the biggest Bollywood movies, two hours ahead of the official release. Through this first of a kind industry integration, we are confident that Mi Fans and consumers across the country will be able to enjoy watching the first day, ‘first show’ of some of the most multi-talented actors of the Indian film industry.”
All Mi TVs come with Xiaomi's own PatchWall interface that is specially designed for India, keeping in mind our culture and the audience. The PatchWall 3.0 with its Deep Integration with 23+ Content Partners brings together content from both local and global and across 16+ languages, resulting in one of the largest libraries of Video-On-Demand providers. With its unique Universal Search feature, users can search content from over 23+ content partner apps, hassle-free. It also allows users to safeguard content that is not suitable for Kids, with Kids Mode. Kids Mode allows you to view and browse content meant for your kids across all platforms with ease.
(We got this information in a press release).