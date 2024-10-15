Zapak Games and Warner Bros. Discovery launch Ben 10: Alien Run mobile game

Zapak Games, a mobile gaming company, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the launch of Ben 10: Alien Run, an action-packed mobile game designed specifically with young gamers in mind. Based on the Ben 10 franchise, this game is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms.

This new title brings the universe of Ben 10 to life with innovative gameplay, thrilling levels, and iconic characters. In Ben 10: Alien Run, players can take on the role of Ben Tennyson as he unlocks powerful alien forms and battles a range of formidable enemies. The game combines endless runner mechanics with unique, engaging combat that highlights each alien's special powers, making it accessible and exciting for fans of all ages.

“We are incredibly excited to launch the new Ben 10: Alien Run, bringing the iconic adventures of Ben and his alien allies to life for kids. With Ben 10: Alien Run, we’ve worked closely with Warner Bros. Discovery to create an experience that captures the show's essence while offering engaging and fun gameplay," said Amit Khanduja, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Digital. "This collaboration marks a new chapter for our company as we continue to push the boundaries of mobile gaming with beloved franchises like Ben 10."

“We are excited to celebrate the legacy of Ben 10 with this new game developed in collaboration with ZAPAK. As part of the Ben 10-10-10 tradition, Ben 10: Alien Run offers fans in India another chance to dive into action-packed adventures. Featuring iconic aliens like Four Arms, Heatblast, and Cannonbolt, this game truly captures the essence of the Ben 10 universe. Fans can enjoy this interactive experience and catch the series exclusively on Cartoon Network,” said Uttam Pal Singh, head of kids cluster, Warner Bros. Discovery.