ZEE Biskope launches Instagram Filter; A Bhojpuri First

Building up to the D-Day, the channel has initiated a teaser campaign on 10 July. This is supplemented by other emoji-led interventions like ‘Express Your Emotions’ & ‘Look Into The Eyes’. While the former is an interactive Q&A on quirky real-life instances that are expressed as emojis, the latter requires the viewer to look into the eyes of an emoji to play a video snippet from a popular Bhojpuri movie. World Emoji Day will also witness ZEE Biskope’s logo being recreated with Emojis across its social platforms. Just when you think that as the end of the celebrations, the channel has more happy emotions to share throughout the entry phase of the contest. ‘Emoji Scenes’ will have emoji integrated version of ZEE Biskope’s brand song and popular Bhojpuri movie sequences where relevant emojis will superimpose the face of the lead(s) matching the mood of the sequence. ‘Lovey Dubby Chat’ will involve a light-hearted, emoji driven, romantic conversation between a couple on a social messaging app leading viewer to channel tune-in. Its truly going to be an Aanthon Pahariya Loota Emoji Lahariya time for viewers.