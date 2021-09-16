ZEE Biskope to launch the second season of Kamariya Kare Hip Hop

The channel invites its viewers to rejoice in Bhojpuriya dance along with their digital mascots Bhaiyaji & Gamchaji.
Dance is a form of self-expression, creativity, and representation. As a performing art, it brings people together in the celebration of life. An enjoyable form of entertainment, it holds the power to unite people together. In that spirit, Dance Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of every September. It is impossible to imagine Indian entertainment and movies without dance. Bhojiwood is no exception! Popular for its Lallan Top dance, the Bhojpuri movie industry grooves to its most loved Thumkas and Launda Dance. There is nothing more viral or contagious than dancing. It lifts your mood and is an instant feel-good. With the intent of spreading the contagious fever of dance, ZEE Biskope launches a fresh season of its much-awaited initiative – Kamariya Kare Hip Hop, from 18th September onwards on the occasion of Dance Day. Encouraging viewers to rejoice in Bhojpuriyat with full gusto and revving up their spirits, the second season of Kamariya Kare Hip Hop comes after a successful season 1 that also received several industry awards and accolades at National & International levels.
Through this initiative, ZEE Biskope seeks to enliven people and boost their spirits by letting go of all inhibitions and freely express themselves through dance while inviting others to join the fiesta. Taking this very thought forward, the channel celebrates Dance Day to bring everyone together in a shared moment of joy and happiness. Kick-starting the Kamariya Kare Hip Hop contest, ZEE Biskope developed an animation video with its 3D digital mascots Bhaiyaji & Gamchaji dancing to the jingle of Kamariya Kare Hip Hop. The duo will showcase simple Bhojpuriya steps in the most fun way! To participate, viewers would need to access the animation video on ZEE Biskope's Instagram reel section and record a remix with Bhaiyaji and Gamchaji. They must then share the video with #kamariyachallenge and tag as many friends as they can.
Winners will be determined basis their video's virality, that is, the number of likes, comments, shares, views, and friends that they have tagged on their remix video. There are exciting prizes to be won at the end of the campaign. The Winner gets Rs. One Lakh, the 1st Runner-up gets Rs. Fifty Thousand and the 2nd Runner-up gets Rs. Twenty-Five Thousand. But all is not lost for the participants. There are 15 Smartphones to be won as special appreciation! Adding to fanfare, ZEE Biskope will showcase all the 18 winning videos on their channel.
On the grand initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head, East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) said, “In these times of uncertainty, entertainment has turned out to be a huge sigh of relief. It has provided a window of expression for viewers to showcase and stage their passions and uplift their emotional spirits. Kamariya Karen Hip Hop, our specially curated engagement drive, is a unique endeavour to cater to these aspirations of our audience. Given the monumental response last year and the novelty brought forward in the second season, this is expected to drive exceptional engagement serving as a great opportunity for advertisers to connect with their audience especially the youth.”
Speaking on the initiative, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope and BIG Ganga said, “ZEE Biskope has been leading the game in differentiation by continually curating viewer experiences, beyond just movies. While exploring the popular remix feature on facebook & Instagram with our animated and hyperlocal Bhaiyaji & Gamchaji will excite young viewers, the gratification of being featured on TV along with prizes in both cash & kind will motivate them to sample. It’s a unique way to engage with our viewers while capitalizing on the strengths of both the mediums. The aim is to establish ZEE Biskope as a Movie+ brand that brings category firsts on every occasion.”
Touted as the go-to destination for every Bhojpuri movie lover, Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar (channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 2073), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.
Stay tuned and make the most of entertainment only with ZEE Biskope.
(We got this information in a press release).