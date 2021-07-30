ZEE Biskope’s Talent Camera Action Season 2 etched History with Thumping Success

ZEE Biskope’s Talent Camera Action that started off as a category first virtual talent hunt on the occasion of Camera Day last year, reached newer milestones in its second season. The consumer drive not just gained in volume but even promised the biggest ever gratification that the category has offered. No Bhojpuri channel has ever launched a consumer drive that gave winners a direct entry into Bhojiwood. This never seen before feat was an attempt of the channel to facilitate the aspirations of its talented young viewers and thereby bring the brand closer to them. The novel drive evidenced an overwhelming response taking the participation toll to a whooping number that is more than double of season one. Over 22000 entries were received from across the region and beyond where viewers shared their talent videos in the run to make their way to the Bhojpuri movie industry. Each of them exuberated an abundance of talent proving why the region has gifted the nation with many legendary performers. The jury indeed had a tough time selecting the best amongst the best. Because of the humungous response, the channel decided to gratify more participants and showcased selected videos on ZEE Biskope on two consecutive weekends – 18 July & 25 July between 12 noon- 6 pm.