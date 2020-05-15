ZEE celebrates the indomitable spirit of #ExtraordinaryFamilies being stronger together in the pandemic

A #FilmFromHome with Lowe Lintas on the occasion of Family Day.
India might be in an unprecedented lockdown but even tough times like these are being batted by the rock-solid support and solidarity that families provide. To reinforce the power of this unit which can together brave crisis of any proportion and encourage families to stay together in these times, ZEE has partnered with Lowe Lintas to drive home a message of positivity with a #FilmFromHome on the occasion of Family Day.
The current pandemic has brought a sense of cohesion where families are sharing responsibilities, discovering family members better and spending time together over collective entertainment. India has seen a rise of 31%* in the number of hours of families watching TV shows.
In continuation with its earlier campaign of #HumAndarCoronaBahar where ZEE used shoes as a metaphor for different family members, this film too utilizes different household elements to represent family members. With the film and content production being suspended and with the new norm of working from home, the film was shot on a DSLR inside a house and all the post production work of editing, grading, music and voice over was executed by various artists working from home.
Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “Our consumers always tell us about their families being the backbone that help them come out stronger no matter how daunting the world outside might seem. We at ZEE understand that beyond being entertainers, we are also a close companion and a family member that Indian families are leaning onto for support during these uncertain times. As the largest reach medium with the capacity to influence attitudes and the mood of the nation, we hope that this campaign strengthens the bonds further within #ExtraordinaryFamilies that have come closer and are emerging stronger.”
Talking about the communication, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas said “Tough times not only test bonds they make them stronger too. Families had never been physically and emotionally closer than in these testing times. Zee acknowledges this coming together and becoming stronger together.”
(We got this information from a press release.)