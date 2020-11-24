ZEE Entertainment donates 20 Ambulances & 5,000 PPE Kits to Uttar Pradesh

In the virtual handover ceremony presided by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, the government expressed its gratitude to ZEE for handing over the healthcare requirements for Covid-19 relief.

Mr.Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said, “The Uttar Pradesh Government has strengthened the health infrastructure on a wide scale through programmes and initiatives during this pandemic to ensure that health of citizens is safeguarded in the state. We would like to thank Punit Goenka and ZEE for their support in this time of need towards Covid-19 response and relief.”