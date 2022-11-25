Zee Manch organized a debate show on the local issues of Delhi for the upcoming MCD Elections 2022

ZEE Manch, launched by ZEE News and ZEE Delhi NCR Haryana witnessed the participation of BJP, Congress and AAP leaders.
ZEE Delhi NCR Haryana, reporting extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports from state & India, launched its first series of one of its biggest shows ‘ZEE Manch Delhi’ in the National Capital of India.
The channel is on a mission to ensure extensive reporting on MCD elections and build an open-dialogue platform that allows policymakers and ministers to voice their opinion on the local issues and challenges faced by the population and the possible solutions that could help in assuring a better tomorrow.
ZEE Manch Delhi witnessed the debates and open discussion between BJP, Congress, and AAP leaders, questioning the future of Delhi in terms of cleanliness, education, health infrastructure, corruption etc. This was aired on ZEE News and ZEE Delhi NCR channels.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal highlighted his vision of building a corruption-free road map that can provide basic facilities such as hygiene, employment, and the improvisation of health facilities and education. The Delhi CM also gave an assurance to the MCD employees ensuring monthly salary payments to be received on time and solving cleanliness issues in the city.
Appreciating the work of the Municipal Corporation, BJP state president Adesh Gupta stated that numerous development initiatives were taken up across all the wards i.e. bharat darshan park, and installation of LED lights, all these were done by the Municipal Corporation. This further gives an assurance that the public is very happy with BJP's work and will be winning with a full majority.
Delhi congress state president Chaudhary Anil Kumar further highlighted that Congress workers were at the service of Delhi and the nation during the drought and challenging times. “The Congress has been winning the hearts and will win MCD too. BJP and AAP have become synonymous with corruption.”
Commenting on the way ahead and business agenda, Abhay Ojha, chief business officer of ZEE Media said, “ZEE Media has been identifying different ways to create platforms that allow common man and all stakeholders to engage in solution-driven conversations, thus influencing the decision-making process and governance. Through ZEE Manch, we look forward to ensuring informed decisions are taken by the ‘Aam Janta’ of each of the states, hoping for a better future ahead.”
ZEE Media also aims to launch the second series of ZEE Munch in Gujarat, which will be aired on ZEE News and ZEE 24 Kalak.