Zee Manch organized a debate show on the local issues of Delhi for the upcoming MCD Elections 2022

Commenting on the way ahead and business agenda, Abhay Ojha, chief business officer of ZEE Media said, “ZEE Media has been identifying different ways to create platforms that allow common man and all stakeholders to engage in solution-driven conversations, thus influencing the decision-making process and governance. Through ZEE Manch, we look forward to ensuring informed decisions are taken by the ‘Aam Janta’ of each of the states, hoping for a better future ahead.”