ZEE5 partners with Sahaj to deepen inroads into Bharat

Talking about the partnership, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “Bharat is brewing to take centre stage and is on the cusp of driving a robust wave of digitisation in the next 12 months. At ZEE5, we want to fuel this change by democratising access to diverse content across genres and languages. Our partnership with Sahaj is one such step towards strengthening our connection with the entertainment-loving audience from Bharat, providing them with an unlimited and instant access to our premium content library, thereby unlocking unparalleled scale and reach across 24 states and union territories of India. With this first-of-a-kind association, we make an even stronger foray into several of Bharat's newer geographies and its underserved audiences, further cementing our positioning of being the consumer’s platform of choice for Any Time Manoranjan.”