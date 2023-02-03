Zee presents Adclub’s M.Ad Quiz

The biggest attraction of the show is Derek O’Brien who will don the role of the Quiz Master.
The Advertising Club's most vibrant and entertaining event, M.Ad Quiz, presented by ZEE and in association with BRAND EQUITY will be held on this Friday, 3rd February 2023 at 5.30 pm at Jade Sky, Jade Garden Terrace, 3rd floor, Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai, for the participating teams. The audience can come in at 6.30 pm.
The participants in the M.Ad Quiz are from the world of Media, Advertising and Marketing Industry, bright individual professionals, and even students at the B-School.
At this keenly contested event, the winners stand to be richer by some Attractive Gifts like Haier Refrigerator, Titan Watches, Hampers from Unilever, Garnier, Britannia, Mondelez, Dabur, Bombay Shaving Company, and Nestle. There are some good gifts for the audience as well.
Dr. Bhaskar Das, chairperson, M.Ad Quiz Committee said, “There is a lot more to The Ad Club than organizing the most pre-eminent Awards of the country. We also conduct events like D-CODE, VICE & VERSA, and the M.Ad Quiz which are high on interactive experience and high-octane live fun. Participation in M.Ad Quiz merits skill, curiosity, and the fun of contesting. Derek O’Brien, the best in the business of conducting Quiz shows, is all set for this Friday, 3rd February, 2023 to Quiz the best brains from the field of Advertising, Media, and Marketing. Go for it, partake as teams, and also attend as an audience.”
There will be two members per team. Every team can get 5 cheerleaders at no cost. The final six teams chosen will go on stage for the final session. One organization can send multiple teams.
Entry fee for participation:
• Entry Fee for Team: Rs.10000/- (2 team members plus five cheerleaders)
Donor Passes:
• Gold Member: Rs.650/-
• Silver Member: Rs.850/-
• Ad Club Senior Citizen Member: Rs.500/-