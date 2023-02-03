Zee presents Adclub’s M.Ad Quiz

Dr. Bhaskar Das, chairperson, M.Ad Quiz Committee said, “There is a lot more to The Ad Club than organizing the most pre-eminent Awards of the country. We also conduct events like D-CODE, VICE & VERSA, and the M.Ad Quiz which are high on interactive experience and high-octane live fun. Participation in M.Ad Quiz merits skill, curiosity, and the fun of contesting. Derek O’Brien, the best in the business of conducting Quiz shows, is all set for this Friday, 3rd February, 2023 to Quiz the best brains from the field of Advertising, Media, and Marketing. Go for it, partake as teams, and also attend as an audience.”