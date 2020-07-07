ZEE5 Global announces partnership with Cashback App ZNAP

ZEE5 Global intends to engage with ZNAP’s large user base through an engaging video that plays on the app upon login. A ZEE5 content composite video is placed on the app including titles like Chintu Ka Birthday, The Casino and Lalbazaar. Users who complete watching the full video get a chance to be a part of a lucky draw hosted by ZNAP to win AED 50 worth credit into their ZNAP account which can be used for further purchases.