ZEE5 unveils an OTT-first ‘Intelligence Monitor’

Announcing the launch of ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor, Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer - Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “With the ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor we intend to deep dive into the ever-evolving consumer behaviour and to bring actionable business insights for advertisers across various industries.” He added, “This knowledge series will bring on board the brand custodians and product leaders from diverse industries to analyse and examine the deep implications of the emerging and imminent trends, consumer perceptions and outlooks, and further discuss how each product category can take maximum advantage of these disruptive transformations. Our objective is to offer our advertiser partners a multi-dimensional understanding to traditional and emerging product categories, coupled with insights into the minds of consumers and to effectively drive targeted engagement, combat ambiguity and boost smarter business decisions.”